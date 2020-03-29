Day in History: March 28

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston. Lady Gaga will perform at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami on Feb. 1, held a day before Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Today’s Famous Birthdays:

~Jimmie Dodd (1910-1964) actor/singer – best known as the MC of the The Mickey Mouse Club – Dodd always wore “Mouseke-ears” and played his “Mouse-guitar” – Dodd died of cancer on November 10, 1964, in Honolulu, Hawaii, aged 54.

~Dorothy “Echo” DeBorba (1925-2010) child actress – a regular in the Our Gang series – had the ability to cry on cue – appeared in twenty-four Our Gang comedies – In her later years she was a senior clerk in the School of Journalism at UC-Berkeley.

~Conchata Ferrell (77) actress – best known for playing Berta the housekeeper in Two and a Half Men – She nearly died earlier this year from a serious kidney infection. She is still recovering.

~Reba McEntire (65) singer/actress – “Is There Life Out There” “Tremors” – champion steer roper – Her entire band died in a plane crash in 1991 – At one time, she was classmates with Garth Brooks in Oklahoma – Was a serious basketball player as a young girl – Twice. married, twice divorced – When Reba McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1977, her parents and older sister, Alice, drove 1,400 miles round trip from their Oklahoma home to see what turned out to be Reba’s three-minute performance that night. Her act was cut from two songs to just one — “Invitation to the Blues” — because of a surprise appearance from Dolly Parton – Reba lost her 93 year old mother earlier this month.

~Lady Gaga (34) singer – born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – suffers from posttraumatic stress disorder because of the rape at age 19 – Has 14 tattoos – Was a classmate with Paris Hilton – Go-go danced in bars until her musical career took off – In high school, one of her nicknames was “The Germ” – considers herself as a bisexual woman – Lady Gaga is rumored to have had an encounter with Angelina Jolie in 2010.

Today’s Holidays:

Brothers’ and Sisters’ Day

Respect Your Cat Day

National Hot Tub Day!

Weed Appreciation Day!

Today in History:

1995 – Robert Charles Browne of Coushatta La. was arrested on the charge of first-degree murder for the 1991 killing of Heather Dawn Church, age 13 in Colorado.

1995 – Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovette split-up

1982 – 1st NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship: LA Tech beats Cheney 76-62.

1974 – A streaker ran onto the set of The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson. The clever NBC censors decided to blackout the lower half of the TV screen on the videotape to prevent an ‘X’ rating. The streaker was arrested, but released, for “lack of evidence,” said Johnny.

1862 – Civil War – Union and Confederate troops fought the key battle at Glorieta Pass, NM. The Confederates under command Brig. Gen. Henry Hopkins Sibley (Natchitoches) were defeated by Union forces.

1584 – Ivan the Terrible died from a stroke while playing chess