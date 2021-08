WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Water released a boil water advisory to customers on Twitter Thursday morning that is said to stretch until Saturday, August 7.

BOIL WATER ALERT FOR SOME DC WATER CUSTOMERS:

Please consult the map below to see if the advisory impacts you.

Visit https://t.co/wu2k2bYdqA for map of impacted area. Visit https://t.co/qtsmL67uxW for more information. — DC Water (@dcwater) August 5, 2021

Officials say residents located in some Northeast neighborhoods should not drink or cook with their water without first boiling it for 1 minute. The impacted neighborhoods include Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park, and North Michigan Park.

D.C. residents can click here to view a map of the impacted areas.