LUBBOCK, Texas – Hobbs Police Department officers responded to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital in reference to a dead baby on Wednesday, said a press release from HPD.

Hospital staff discovered a deceased baby in the restroom in the area of a 16-year-old juvenile’s hospital room, said HPD. The juvenile was accompanied by her mother, according to HPD.

HPD said this is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released to the public at a later date.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. HPD said you may be eligible for a cash reward.