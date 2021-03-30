Deadline: Register to vote in Lubbock’s abortion sanctuary city issue is Thursday

Latest
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday, April 1, is the last day to register to vote in the May 1 elections, which includes a special ballot initiative for voters in Lubbock.

The initiative is for (or against) “an ordinance to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock, and to declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The issue came to the Lubbock City Council via a valid signature drive. The council could either accept the ordinance or put it up for a vote of the general public. The council rejected it and set a May 1 election date.

The first day of early voting is Monday, April 19, 2021, and the last day is Tuesday, April 27.

Related Story: Council approves abortion issue election date in Lubbock

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Tuesday, April 20. Mail ballots must be received by election day, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. unless a late-arriving deadline applies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar