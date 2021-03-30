Deadline: Register to vote in Lubbock’s abortion sanctuary city issue is Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday, April 1, is the last day to register to vote in the May 1 elections, which includes a special ballot initiative for voters in Lubbock.

The initiative is for (or against) “an ordinance to outlaw abortion within the City of Lubbock, and to declare Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The issue came to the Lubbock City Council via a valid signature drive. The council could either accept the ordinance or put it up for a vote of the general public. The council rejected it and set a May 1 election date.

The first day of early voting is Monday, April 19, 2021, and the last day is Tuesday, April 27.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Tuesday, April 20. Mail ballots must be received by election day, May 1, at 7:00 p.m. unless a late-arriving deadline applies.