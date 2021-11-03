Delivery driver stabbed, killed after fight in south Austin parking lot on Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed after a Halloween stabbing in south Austin. Police say he was Lucifer Devil Divinitas, 52.

APD says around 11:20 a.m., Austin 911 got multiple calls about a stabbing at 526 West Oltorf St., which is near South First.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to find a man with “obvious trauma.” He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m., APD says.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, who reported a fight broke out between a food delivery driver and a civilian parking attendant in the parking lot of the strip center. The fight ended with the delivery driver, later identified as Divinitas, being stabbed, APD says.

An autopsy done on Monday found the cause of death to be a stabbing in the manner of homicide, police say.

Detectives interviewed the civilian parking attendant but did not say if the person was in custody.

The case is being forwarded to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to APD. KXAN has reached out to the DA’s Office for more clarification on the case. We will update this story when we hear back.

Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the stabbing to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.