Delta flight diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.
According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.
The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (1:20 p.m. CT) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.
The flight has been grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and is not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT (7:15 p.m. CT). The flight isn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.
Editor’s note: An earlier report incorrectly stated that the plane had already taken off and was expected to land in Nashville at 5:35 p.m. This has been corrected.
This is a developing story and will be updated.