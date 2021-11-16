Democrat Michelle Beckley running for lieutenant governor

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar photo/Maggie Glynn)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Michelle Beckley says she’s running for Texas lieutenant governor.

Her announcement Tuesday comes after Beto O’Rourke jumped into the governor’s race to give Texas Democrats a national figure atop their ticket in 2022.

Beckley is a state representative in suburban Dallas and one of the more liberal members of the Texas House.

Other Democratic candidates in the race are Mike Collier and former Bush strategist Matthew Dowd.

The winner will be an underdog against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking a third term.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar