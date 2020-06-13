Destination Texas: Pick fresh berries at the Tyler Blueberry Farm

TYLER, TX (KETK) – If you are looking for a place in the Pineywoods to unwind and enjoy the sunshine, the Tyler Blueberry Farm is the perfect place to spend an afternoon while picking sweet treats.

Owners, Juanita and Kent Wiggins, started the blueberry farm in 1984 and have enjoyed welcoming people across the state to their farm.

But this summer picking will be a little different. They are putting in new guidelines to adhere to social distancing regulations.

“We are going to have everything set up on self-service. People come out and pick their berries. They can bring their own basket or use one of ours,” said Kent.

After you have filled your basket high with berries, you go inside the shed to weigh them.

“You pour the berries in a bag and we will have our scales their with instructions on how to weigh them,” said Kent.

The total cost depends on the final weight of the berries. Since their is no one at the counter everything is based on the honor system. The owners say they trust people will respect their farm and hope that despite COVID-19 people will come out to make memories this summer.

When asked what makes it the perfect family activity for the summer, Kent said, “They can do it together while picking very good fruit.”

And for $2.50 a pound, the price is hard to beat!

You can find out more about the process by visiting the Tyler Blueberry Farm website.