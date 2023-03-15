SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information regarding a fatal collision out of Ozona that has left four dead.

The incident happened at 8:24 p.m. on March 13, 2023, right across from the Ozona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Park on Avenue E and 15th just off Interstate 10.

Preliminary investigation shows that law enforcement attempted to stop vehicle one, a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, for a speeding violation. The driver of vehicle 1 refused to stop and a police chase ensued eastbound on IH-10.

Vehicle two, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, had been traveling southbound on SH 163 through a green light when vehicle one disregarded its red light traveling at a high rate of speed and colliding in the intersection with vehicle two.

Both occupants of vehicle two were pronounced deceased on the scene as well as the driver and passenger of vehicle 1 by Justice of the Peace Angelina Ramos.

The occupants of vehicle two have been identified as Maria and Emilia Tambunga. Emilia Tambunga was a second-grade student at Ozona Elementary and Maria Tambunga was her grandmother.

Both the driver and passenger of vehicle one were listed as an ‘Undocumented Non-Citizen’ and were reported to have not been wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.