HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you were wondering if Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another big sports wager on the Super Bowl, so did a lot of people.

The Houston furniture salesman who daylights as one of the biggest sports bettors in the U.S. has put big money down on every big U.S. sporting event, but surprisingly, he decided to sit out on the action of Super Bowl LVII.

An ESPN reporter said that not only did Mattress Mack not put any money on the Super Bowl, but a lot of big-money bettors decided not to get in on the action of Sunday’s game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Now the question is why is Mattress Mack sitting out the biggest gambling event in the U.S.? Could it be that after winning a record $75 million when the Houston Astros won the World Series, McIngvale is on a losing streak? Or is he just saving his money for another big bet later in the year?

In January, Mattress Mack put $1.5 million on TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and $2 million on the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Both the Horned Frogs and Cowboys lost their games.

Also, McIngvale made a shocking statement in a recent Houston Chronicle column, stating he is against legalized sports betting in Texas.

But don’t think Mattress Mack is done with his sports betting action. He’s already got $1.5 million riding on the University of Houston to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship. And you know he will have some money riding on the Astros to repeat as Major League Baseball champions in 2023.