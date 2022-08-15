LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech’s defensive line is an experienced group headed into the 2022 football season.

“We’ve got some new guys that have joined us this summer—both freshmen and transfers— and they’re going to have opportunities to that two deep,” Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said. “But I like that first one and a half. I think we’ve got some good guys and we got a good start on it.”

With this group now being led by new defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch, talent and experience stands out with this line.

Seniors Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford lead the returners on the defensive line with total tackles from 2021. Hutchings notched a career high of seven tackles against Baylor last season, meanwhile Bradford had a career high eight tackles against Iowa State during the 2020 season.

This group also gained a new addition at the start of fall camp: Gabe Oladipo, an All-American in the weight throw for the Texas Tech track and field team.

The season kicks off against Murray State at home on September 3 at 7 pm.