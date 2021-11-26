Discounted toys often sell out fast — here are some currently available

With a wide variety of toys for all ages going on sale this year, you’re bound to find something to make the holidays special this year for your little loved ones.

Black Friday is an ideal time to start your holiday shopping, which is why kids toys are among the most popular items purchased during this event. From babies to toddlers to kids, we’ve got something on this list for all ages. This year, we’re seeing deep discounts on popular toys like LEGO sets, fidget toys and ride-on cars.

Whether you’re trying to beat shipping delays or are hoping to save a few bucks on your holiday shopping list, here are the best discounted toys still around right now. All deals are current at the time of publication, but there’s no telling how long these discounts will last.

Best Black Friday toy deals

Effacera Pop Fidget Spinner Toy: 55% off at Amazon

This poppable silicone fidget toy is the latest craze to invade the houses of kids everywhere, along with schools and playgrounds. Available at Amazon.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: 40% off at Amazon

While tablets do a great job of keeping kids occupied, they’re also full of educational shows and games to help your child learn new things. Plus, with parental controls only you can adjust, you can be sure everything your child sees is appropriate for their age and development. Available at Amazon.

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: 31% off at Amazon

It doesn’t matter if your child is obsessed with Lego toys or hasn’t yet made their foray into the Lego world, this popular set is excellent for all younger kids. Available at Amazon.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: 20% off at Amazon

One impressive feature of Legos is that there are a variety of sets made for everyone from little kids up to adults. Right now, you can snag this more complex set at a discounted price. Available at Amazon.

Disney Princess Ralph Breaks The Internet Movie Dolls: 53% off at Amazon

While watching Disney shows and movies are exciting, being able to play with your very own Disney toy is something every kid will love. Available at Amazon.

Spider-Man Marvel Bend and Flex Action Figure Toys: 30% off at Amazon

With the recent release of Marvel movies, kids can’t get enough of their favorite superhero. This discounted Marvel toy is the perfect gift for any superhero fan. Available at Amazon.

Funko POP Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze: 34% off at Amazon

Whether your child is a Star Wars addict or has recently dipped their toe into the Star Wars universe, this Funko POP! toy is an ideal gift choice. Available at Amazon.

Just Dance 2022: 50% off at Amazon

With a plethora of video games on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are appropriate for your child. This video game is kid-friendly and suitable for ages 10 and up. This deal won’t last long. Available at Amazon.

Pokémon Battle Figures: 39% off at Amazon

If you have a Pokémon lover in your house, this toy will provide hours of fun and entertainment. Kids will want to add this to their collection and play with their friends. Available at Amazon.

L.O.L Surprise! OMG Sweets Fashion Doll: 50% off at Amazon

One craze that doesn’t seem to be going away is the L.O.L Surprise! Dolls. Short for Little Outrageous Little, these pint-size dolls keep everyone guessing, which is half the fun. Available at Amazon.

Paw Patrol Chase RC Movie Motorcycle: 30% off at Amazon

If you have a child that spends hours watching Marshall, Chase and Skye on their adventures, then this Paw Patrol toy will be the best surprise. It’s a great value, especially while it’s on sale. Available at Amazon.

Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard: 21% off at Amazon

Hoverboards are an ideal toy for active children ready to conquer a new skill. They provide endless entertainment and help develop a child’s coordination and balance. Available at Amazon.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection in Space Black Ranger Action Figure: 33% off at Amazon

Action figures allow kids to use their imagination and take their favorite hero with them wherever they go. Right now, you can grab this one at a discount. Available at Amazon.

Advanced Play Walking T-Rex Dinosaur Toy: 27% off at Amazon

If you’re looking for a unique dinosaur toy to add to your child’s collection, this is a great choice, and you can’t beat the price. Available at Amazon.

Playskool-Sesame-Street Collector Pack 5 Figures: 30% off at Amazon

If you know someone who can’t get enough of Sesame Street and has their favorite characters, you’ll want to check out this toy offered at a great price. Available at Amazon.

Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy: 29% off at Amazon

While babies aren’t writing you a Christmas list, you’ll still want to get something special that will help them develop. Your baby will love this toy, and you will love the discount. Available at Amazon.

BEYBLADE Burst Surge Speedstorm Volt Knockout Battle Set: 47% off at Amazon

Inspired by traditional spinning tops, Beyblades are versatile toys that feature a ton of different parts, including a stadium, attack ring, weight disk and performance tip. Available at Amazon.

Playskool Bounce and Ride Active Toy Ride-On: 31% off at Amazon

Ride-on toys have been a staple in homes for many years and allow kids to feel like a grown-up and exert their independence. You won’t want to miss this one while it’s discounted. Available at Amazon.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter: 39% off at Amazon

When you get your child a Melissa and Doug toy, which is the number one preschool brand for wooden toys, you can rest assured that it’s educational and built to last. Available at Amazon.

Just Play Disney High-Flying Buzz Lightyear Feature Plush: 32% off at Amazon

If your child can’t get enough of Toy Story, this is the perfect toy for them. Let them create their own adventures or play with their other action figures. Available at Amazon.

