Disneyland offering limited-time discount on 3-day tickets, but only for California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – Disneyland is extending a ticket offer that allows guests to visit the theme park for $83 per day — but only if they’re California residents.

Californians won’t simply be able to purchase a single-day pass, either: The offer is valid only on 3-day, one-park-per-day passes, which are priced at $249 for a limited time, or $83 per visit. The Park Hopper option is available for an additional $55, allowing guests to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day.

The tickets became available for purchase Tuesday, and California residents will be able to redeem them on any three separate days through Sept. 30, 2021, upon which date the tickets expire. Because the offer is valid only for California residents, proof of residency is required to buy the tickets and for admission. A valid government-issued photo ID will work as proof.

Guests will also need to make reservations ahead of their preferred dates. Those planning a trip can refer to the Disneyland website for available dates at either park.

Similar 3-day passes for out-of-state guests currently cost around $104 per day for single-park tickets, or approximately $122 per day for a 3-day Park Hopper pass.

Tickets can be bought at Disneyland.com or by calling 866-572-7321. Eligible residents can purchase up to five tickets per day with valid ID.