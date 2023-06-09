LUBBOCK, Texas – The Do Portugal Circus is coming to Lubbock from Friday June 16 through Sunday, June 25, according to the Do Portugal website.

The show includes high flying aerialists, comedians, precision jugglers, agile acrobats and motorcycle daredevils, said the website. There will be 11 shows during its time in Lubbock.

Each show will be an hour and a-half-long and doors will open one hour before the show. Ticket prices range from $15 to $54 each. If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.