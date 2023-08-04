CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Think you have what it takes to be a Next Level Chef?

The hit show Next Level Chef, which you can watch right here on FOX 44, is currently casting. They are also looking for an up and coming chef from right here in Central Texas!

Showrunners are seeking home chefs, social media chefs and line cooks to be culinary contenders competing to win $250,000 plus a year-long mentorship by the three host chefs Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyeesha Arrington.

If you or someone you know would like to go for this golden opportunity, you can apply here!