Doctors appeal to striking nurses to return to work

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Doctors at a Massachusetts hospital where hundreds of nurses have been on strike since early March are asking them to return to work to help deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients that has led to longer wait times at all the region’s medical facilities.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that physicians affiliated with St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester sent a letter to the nurses’ union on Wednesday.

A representative of the union said the nurses want to return to work but the doctors should be appealing to St. Vincent management.

The hospital is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar