Doctors appeal to striking nurses to return to work

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Doctors at a Massachusetts hospital where hundreds of nurses have been on strike since early March are asking them to return to work to help deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients that has led to longer wait times at all the region’s medical facilities.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that physicians affiliated with St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester sent a letter to the nurses’ union on Wednesday.

A representative of the union said the nurses want to return to work but the doctors should be appealing to St. Vincent management.

The hospital is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.