Does this ‘ice cube’ hamburger grilling trick really work?

by: Rich DeMuro,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) — Grilling is a very personal thing. People have their techniques and they stand by them.

So, imagine my surprise when I was at a friend’s house and they were grilling up burgers with ice cubes on top!

(Credit: Rich DeMuro)

I asked my friend what he was doing, and he said it’s a trick to help make sure the patties don’t overcook in the middle, so they stay nice and juicy inside.

I was skeptical, but when I tried the finished burger, it was excellent. He even topped it off with a packet of special sauce he got from the In-N-Out drive-through, another hack I wasn’t aware of.

