LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 2800 2nd Street. They were able to resuscitate one dog, but the other dog passed away at the scene, according to a LFR social media post.

Photo courtesy of LFR

Photo courtesy of LFR

LFR was called out at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, said the post. LFR said all that was able to transcribed from the 911 call was “heavy black smoke and loud screaming.” Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured aside from the dogs.

The social media post said LFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.