LUBBOCK, Texas – Flatland CrossFit will host a dog yoga event with the Lubbock Animal Shelter (LAS) on Saturday, April 15.

LAS said there will be dogs to adopt at the event. All of the profits from the class will be donated to LAS, according to the event coordinator Carleigh Latham.

The class will be about 45 minutes long, but guests are welcome to mingle and play with the dogs before and after the class. Tickets are $25 a person at the door, said Latham. Sugar Brown’s will serve free coffee and mimosas will be provided.

LAS tries to max out capacity at 200 animals, but has 360 animals at its facility. It provides medical care, microchips, spaying, neutering and food to every animal, according to LAS. LAS said it is always in need of food, towels, old newspapers, volunteers and foster care.

Latham said guests are encouraged to see the Facebook event if you plan to go, so organizers can get an accurate count of people to expect.