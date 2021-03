KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has unveiled her new ice cream flavor.

Jeni’s Ice Cream announced March 18 it was collaborating with the country music icon on the new flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie. Part of the proceeds will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library.

The new flavor will be available starting April 8. You can also order it nationally from the Jeni’s website. You can also search by ZIP code to find the closest location to you.