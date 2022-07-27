LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two victims of sex trafficking were recovered and eight people arrested Friday.

In a press release, DPS said a “Demand Reduction operation” was conducted by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, the Lubbock Police Department Special Operations, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Police Department.

In the Northwest Texas region, officers observed “a number of web-based commercial sex advertisements, which indicated a demand for commercial sex in the area,” according to the press release.

Eight people were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution, and one person was arrested for Prostitution, according to DPS.

The list of those arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution is below:

Clinton Buck Redding, 37, of Lubbock TX

Steve Rodriguez, 43, of Lubbock TX

Alfredo Solis, 39, of Sundown TX

Artraile Hill, 35, of Amarillo TX

Christoper Tarango, 40, of Odessa TX

Ethan King, 29, of Decatur TX

Gary Little Soldier, 33, of Levelland TX

Alan Esparza, 35, of Lubbock TX