by: Christianna Barbosa
Posted: Aug 11, 2022 / 07:32 AM CDT
Updated: Aug 11, 2022 / 08:27 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash around 7:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North Highway 2300 just west of New Deal.
DPS said it was a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.
