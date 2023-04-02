LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person is dead after a fatal pedestrian crash on Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

According to DPS, a vehicle was traveling southwest on US 62 in the inside travel lane. Norma Linda Borjas, 35, was walking across the southwest travel lanes on US 62, according to DPS.

The vehicle then struck Borjas as she was crossing the highway. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to DPS.

The weather conditions were cloudy, and the road conditions were dry.