LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is working with local and federal agencies on heightened public safety measures in light of the recent attacks against Israel.

DPS said it is not aware of any specific and credible threats to Texas at this time. The department said it has concerns the current conflict could inspire homegrown violent organizations to target the Jewish community and institutions associated with Israel outside of the Middle East.

DPS encouraged Texans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity through a critical resource, the iWatchTexas app. Tips can also be reported on the website or by calling 844-643-2251.