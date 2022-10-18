LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr was “very unsteady on her feet,” after a crash just north of Lubbock, according to a warrant obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, October 14.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Harr was inflating a tractor tire while stopped facing westbound on FM 2641. Fair was eastbound and in a pickup truck.

DPS said Fair crossed the westbound lanes and struck Harr and the tractor before coming to a stop.

Harr was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

A DPS Trooper that responded to the scene said Fair was unsteady, “had a thick tongue speech and red glassy bloodshot eyes,” the warrant said.

The warrant said after getting her blood drawn, Fair was uncooperative with removing her jewelry and “began to throw it around,” before she was booked into LCDC.

As of Tuesday, Fair remained in LCDC in lieu of an $85,000 bond.