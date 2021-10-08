Driver tries to run from South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded Thursday night to a crash in South Lubbock, where one person tried to run from the scene.

Emergency authorities responded just before 10:00 p.m. to a crash near 114th Street and Indiana Avenue. The crash involved a car and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The individual who ran from the crash was located by LPD officers and taken into custody.

Officials said there were two individuals with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.