LUBBOCK, Texas— Dunkin’ Donut will be getting into the Halloween spirit with its “fan-favorite Spider Donut” releasing on Wednesday.

The special edition donut will bring a “charming twist to the creepy-crawlies.” The donut will consist of a yeast donut with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate glazed donut hole that will mimic a spider, said a press release.

To add to the trick-or-treat spirit, the release said Dunkin’ will introduce a chocolate and orange sprinkle “takeover” of the classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry frosted donut.

For the full seasonal fall experience, Dunkin’ guests can also purchase its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte to pair with the spooky donut.