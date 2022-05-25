LUBBOCK, Texas — Dupre Elementary is closing doors, Friday after Lubbock ISD said that the attendance in students had declined as well as state funding.

Dupre has been educating the community for 95 years and as the school year ends, many are feeling the bittersweet feeling, Principal Robin Talbert said.

“We’re talking just the other day, about all the things that have happened since the school been opened. We’ve had, the Dust Bowl, World War II.” Mark Daniel, a 5th grade teacher at Dupre Elementary, said.

The school is boxing up its belongings and wrapping up its multi-generational history.

“This was home for 17 years. It’s going to be hard to not come back next year. It’s not going to feel the same. One thing that my heart is going to miss is the families and the relationships that we’ve built.” Veronica Duvall, 5th grade teacher at Dupre Elementary, said.

Teachers and students have begun to reflect on their time, as it is all they can do.

“I was talking to one of my students yesterday, the day before, and they said, ‘We’re bummed our kids can’t come here,’ because their grandparents had been here. And then their parents had been here, and had even been taught by some of our teachers who are still here today,” Daniel said.

The campus will still be used for educational purposes and students were given a choice of what other schools to attend, Carmona-Harrison or Brown Elementary school.

RELATED LINK: Lubbock ISD explains why it plans to close Dupre Elementary School