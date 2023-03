LUBBOCK, Texas — All Dutch Bros locations in Lubbock on Saturday, April 1 will donate $1 from every drink sold to Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc., an organization dedicated to bringing together community resources to speed the healing of children victims of abuse and trauma.

Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.