LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on Monday for a $2.47 million project to make safety improvements to east Loop 289 in Lubbock, said a press release.

The project will add more than eleven miles of cable median barriers from the north Loop I-27 interchange to the south loop I-27 interchange, said the press release. The cable median barriers are engineerd to stop vehicles from crossing the median.

“Over the last several years, TxDOT has been adding the cable barrier to divided highways across the South Plains in an effort to improve safety, reduce crashes and save lives,” said Joe Villalobos, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.

Massana Construction Inc. will begin placing work zone signage along the project limits this week. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and drivers are advised to drive with caution while passing through the work zone.

The project is set to be completed in the spring of 2024, said the press release.