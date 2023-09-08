LUBBOCK, Texas – East Lubbock Art House will host a candle sale on September 9 to help continue to serve the community, said executive director Danielle Demetria East.

Candles will be on sale for $10 at the East Lubbock Art House from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The organization posted on its social media about the event and said “In order to keep our doors open and offer the life-changing programs that have touched so many lives, we need your financial assistance.”

The homemade candles are a variety of different scents and colors and sit in printed coffee mugs.

The East Lubbock Art House runs solely off of donations to serve the community through free art classes and community engagement projects.

East said the organization’s mission is to make art accessible for all.

The East Lubbock Art House will host a candle-making class on September 14 for those who want to learn to make their own candle. The event will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 405 M.L.K Jr. Boulevard. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

If you are unable to attend the event on Saturday but still want to donate, the East Lubbock Art House also accepts donations here.

Venmo: @eastlubbockarthouse

Cash App: $EastLubbockArtHouse

PayPal: PayPal.me/eastlubbockarthouse