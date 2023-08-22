LUBBOCK, Texas – The East Lubbock Art House said in a social media post it is in need of a new fridge to replace its community fridge that has served the Lubbock area for three years.

Danielle Demetrea East, the executive director of ELAH said the fridge is “a way for us to give food to those who don’t have the means to access food.”

The fridge is also a great way for Lubbock residents to cut down on food waste by donating to it, East said. The ELAH fridge is also located in a food desert, which is where there is no food store within one mile of the location, said East.

The ELAH is hoping to raise money to help replace and keep up the community fridge. The fridge is cleaned daily and requires cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves and trash bags, East said. The ELAH plans to commission an artist to put a mural on the fridge which can range anywhere from $200 to $500.

If you would like to help the ELAH to keep up with the community fridge, here are some ways you can help:

Venmo: @eastlubbockarthouse

Cash App: $EastLubbockArtHouse

PayPal: PayPal.me/eastlubbockarthouse

The ELAH community fridge appreciates any non-perishable food donation, fruits and vegetables or drinks.