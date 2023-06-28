LUBBOCK, Texas – After six months being closed, Sneaks by P is re-opening in Lubbock on Saturday. Owner Purnelle Upshaw Jr. said he took his time away to “take a step back and reevaluate the business.”

The shop, located at 1708 East 4th Street carries much more than shoes. Upshaw said he also repairs and personalized sneakers, sells rugs and sells clothing and shoes from his brand ATC. ATC stands for achieve, thrive and commit, said Upshaw. The brand is meant to be motivational, he said.

Upshaw said he began learning to repair shoes from YouTube videos at 15-years-old. He said it is a “hobby that became a business.”

The re-opening of his store comes with many renovations. Upshaw said he added new murals to the walls, new flooring, LED lights and new inventory. He said the store is set to be a “one stop shop.”