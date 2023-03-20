LUBBOCK, Texas – There are lots of fun activities to do in Lubbock for Easter this year. We have created a list of events for people and dogs of all ages!

Easter egg hunts

Hodges Community Center, April 1, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 4500 Avenue U. There will be games, face painting, and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Mae Simmons Community Center, April 2, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2004 Oak Ave. Bunny car hop with treats, games, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Maxey Community Center, April 1, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., 4020 30th Street. Easter egg hunt for dogs with bones. Dogs must be on a leash and have proof of vaccinations.

Mahon Library, April 3, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 1306 9th street. There will be an Easter egg hunt for little ones ages 0-5.

Joel’s Restaurant, April 8th, 3116 Amherst Street. They are accepting donations to purchase candy for their Easter egg hunt.

Smooth Day Spa, April 4 to 8. They will hide 5 jumbo filled eggs around town, there will be 1 egg hidden a day.

Adventure Park, April 9, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 5110 29th Drive. They will have an Easter egg hunt and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Tom’s Tree Place, April 1, 10:00 a.m. 5104 34th Street. A free Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs.

Food

Rawlings Community Center, April 1, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 213 40th Street. They will host a brunch, crafts, games, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Rawlings Community Center, April 7-8, 213 40th Street. Learn to make tamales at a tamale workshop.

Other activities

Adventure Park, April 8, 11:00 a.m. They will have an Easter hat parade.

Patterson Branch Library, April 4, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Create a mad scientist Easter craft.

South Plains Mall, March 17-April 8. Take a picture with the Easter bunny, pets can take a picture on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to close. See their website for pre-booking.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, April 9, 2221 Avenue W. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., followed by a treasure hunt at 8:50 p.m., anyone is welcome.

If your business has an Easter event that we didn’t include, email your event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.