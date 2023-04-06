LUBBOCK, Texas – Lovington Police Department announced in a social media post that Taylor Middle School was under a lockdown Thursday afternoon.

The Lovington Municipal School district announced around 3:30 p.m. through a social media post that the lockdown had been lifted. Students were not allowed to take their personal belongings off of campus, but were released to their parents. The social media post ensured there was “no credible threat.”

The social media post stated that the police department was at the school for an investigation that was not related to a previous threat on Thursday morning.

The Lovington police were at the middle school on Thursday morning investigating a potential threat, according to a social media post. The school was not put under lockdown and the threat was immediately detained and their belongings were seized. The social media post said “NO weapon of any kind was brought on to school premises by a student.”