SANTA FE, New Mexico – The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed eight newly identified cases of West Nile virus in a press release on Thursday, bringing the total count for the 2023 year to 10.

The most recent infections have been reported in residents of Bernalillo, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia Counties. Among these cases, two individuals were still hospitalized, five had been discharged and three presidents did not require hospital admission.

West Nile virus has also been detected in eight horses and two birds across Doña Ana, Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Sierra, Taos, Torrance, Union and Valencia Counties, said the release.

“The emergence of these new cases serves as a reminder of the continued threat posed by West Nile virus,” said Chad Smelser, MD, Deputy State Epidemiologist. “As mosquito activity increases during this season, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and adopt measures to protect ourselves and our communities.”

The West Nile Virus is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes, which are most active from dawn and dusk, said the press release.

There are no medications to treat or prevent West Nile Virus in humans. Individuals 50 years and older, with underlying health conditions, face the highest risk of severe illness or fatality, officials said.

For more information about West Nile virus, including fact sheets in English and Spanish, go to the DOH’s West Nile webpage.