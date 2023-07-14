LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a call regarding vehicle burglaries at Best Western on North Loop 289 on Tuesday, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles that had been broken into by smashing out windows, ransacking the insides and going through the glove boxes, said the report.

The report said the officer believed the suspect was looking for guns and cash due to many things of value in the car that were overlooked.

No fingerprints were located due to the type of burglary where only the windows were touched, said the report. An officer was able to locate several shoe prints in the mud that led to the community near the hotel, the report said.

The police report listed eight vehicles that were broken into. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that no arrests have been made.