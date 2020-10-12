Election Voter Guide 2020: What do I need to know when I arrive at the polling place?

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Mark your calendars. Early voting kicks off in Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 30.

This year, the Rio Grande Valley is seeing numerous first time voters. Below is your How to Vote Guide, so you are extra prepared for Tuesday.

-When you arrive at the polling place, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, unless you are a voter with a permanent exemption on your voter registration certificate

If you do not possess a form of acceptable photo identification and you cannot reasonably obtain one, show a supporting form of identification to the election official and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

You will then be asked to move by the election official and be ask to sign the list of people who have voted in the precinct.

You will be handed:

A paper ballot on which you will select your choices and, which will be counted by hand

A paper ballot on which you will select your choices by darkening an oval, completing an arrow, or “marking” with the aid of a voting machine; or

A slip of paper with a numerical access code or, in some counties, a ballot activator card. In the next available voting booth, enter your code or card and let the on-screen instructions guide you through the process of electronic voting.

For more information on your rights as a voter, click here.