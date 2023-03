LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson Harris is set to host a community meeting Monday March 27, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. The meeting will be at the Hodges Community Center from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light will be in attendance to answer questions about picking a new electric provider, when the option becomes available later this year.