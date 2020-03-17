Emergencies only at San Diego’s Mexican consulate

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — After announcing it was opening only to people with appointments, Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is taking it a step further to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the consulate will only accept emergency cases, everyone else will have to reschedule their appointments.

“We are living under exceptional circumstances,” said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico Consul General in San Diego.

“We are reducing the number of appointments, we are calling everybody who has an appointment with us … we are asking for understanding from people,” Gonzalez said.

The consul general stated they are following COVID-19 guidelines set by the state of California and thus pretty much shutting down the consulate, which sees about 240 appointments each day.

“There will always be a small crew in case of emergencies but we need to honor mandates from state of California,” said Gonzalez.

