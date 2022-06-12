AUSTIN (KXAN) — With record-breaking heat this weekend, ERCOT surpassed its record peak demand Saturday with 74,997 megawatts. This was recorded around 5:10 p.m, according to ERCOT’s supply and demand tracker.

The previous record of 74,820 megawatts was set on August 12, 2019, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT grid conditions show enough supply for today’s record-setting demand. The record peak could increase more today, but according to the chart, it has about 10,000 MW more than the peak demand.

ERCOT, the organization that supplies energy to over 26 million customers in Texas, has previously said it expects to set new demand records as the state grows.

The power grid operator released its summer outlook in May, which said it “is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity” for peak demands from June to September.

At the time, ERCOT expected its peak demand to reach a new record of 77,317 megawatts — which is about 2,300 megawatts higher than the new record set Saturday.