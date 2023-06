(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Erskine Street will be closed to all traffic on the west side of the intersection with Milwaukee, said a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The closure is due to underground utility construction. The city said the project is expected to last three days.

Divers are encouraged to plan extra travel time or find an alternate route.