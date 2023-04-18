LUBBOCK, Texas – Bargain Bins is opening a Lubbock location on Friday at 3225 50th Street, according to a social media post.

Everyday there will be top dollar merchandise at a reduced price. There will be weekly restocks of merchandise from retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart and more, said the social media post.

Bargain Bins will offer reduced prices each day starting on Friday, every item is $15, $7 on Saturday, $5 on Sunday, $3 on Monday, $1 on Tuesday and .50 cents on Wednesday. The social media post said the store is closed every Thursday for restocking.

Bargain Bins will carry merchandise such as electronics, home decor, toys, clothes and furniture. The social media post encouraged shoppers to come Friday morning when they open at 9:00 a.m. to secure your spot in line.

Bargain Bins is doing a 5-day giveaway leading up to their grand opening on Friday, said a Bargain Bins representative. They will be giving away three items through Facebook live stream and three items through TikTok.