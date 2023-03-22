LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay alert when driving down 19th Street on Thursday. Crews will begin switch both east and westbound traffic, between Memphis and University Avenues, onto the newly paved lanes.

Traffic will remain one-lane in each direction. Drivers such expect delays as traffic timing is adjusted to the new driving conditions.

For full details see the press release below.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking 19th Street drivers to stay alert starting tomorrow as crews begin to switch both east- and westbound traffic, between Memphis and University Avenues, onto the newly paved lanes.

Westbound traffic will be shifted first, said Ross McMillan, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Assistant Area engineer.

“Over the last month, we’ve been able to pave the segments of 19th Street that were reconstructed. The traffic switch is going to allow our contractor to mill the old existing pavement, make various roadbed repairs and prepare it for the final road surface which will be place this summer,” McMillan said. “Night-time milling operations are scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 26.”

Traffic will remain one-lane in each direction. Drivers should expect delays as traffic signal timing is adjusted to the new driving conditions and are encouraged to seek an alternate route, McMillan added.

The traffic changes are part of a $25.69 million project making improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in the city of Lubbock, from Memphis Avenue to I-27. Improvements include rebuilding portions of the road, placing a new road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.