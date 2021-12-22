Explosion at marijuana grow facility leaves one person with minor injuries

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Logan County are investigating after a marijuana grow operation went up in flames.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews from Logan County were called to a reported explosion in the 8600 block of E. County Rd. 74.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a metal barn on fire.

Investigators say one person suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Officials realized the barn contained marijuana plants, and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics were called to the scene to determine whether the facility was legal.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.