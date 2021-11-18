Hear why Jared Padalecki loves "Walker"

(NEXSTAR) – UPDATED (Nov.18) – CW’s “Walker” is in full swing Thursday nights on CW39. It continues to bring audiences in with heart felt story telling. It stars Jared Padalecki, who plays a widowed father who returns to Austin, Texas after one year. His character is attempting to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, while coming to terms with his wife’s suspicious death and trying to find common ground with his new partner.

Check out this EXTENDED INTERVIEW above with Padalecki, and hear some of his insights to the show. Also, hear this message for you, his fans. Then be sure to check it out the show every Thursday night at 7pm on CW39.

Last week we posted this preview with details about his reasons for doing the show. Here it is.