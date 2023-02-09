HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Colgate-Palmolive Company has recalled about 4.9 million units of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to a risk of exposure to bacteria.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s news release said the products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

Recalled Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz

Recalled Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Scent, 22 fl oz

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz

Recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lemon Scent, 33.8 fl oz, 56 fl oz, 128 fl oz and 169 fl oz

According to the news release, if you have a weakened immune system, use an external medical device, or have underlying lung conditions and are exposed to the bacteria you may face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or in a break in the skin. Those with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, said the U.S. CPSC news release.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company at 855-703-0166 for a full refund or a free replacement product.

To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and dispose of the product in its container with household trash.

The consumer recall form can be found on fabulosorecall.com.

Do not empty the product prior to disposal.