LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Area Republican Women, Bienvenido West Texas and the Lubbock County Republican party will be hosting Faith, Family and Freedom event at Mackenzie Park Amphitheatre on May 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Comedian Brad Stine will make an appearance at the event, known for his 20 years in Christian comedy in the country. Blackwater Draw a country band trio, comprised of Berklee Timmons, Garrett Nelson and Tiffany Nelson will also be at the event.

Guest appearances by Faith Radio, Trinity Church, and more will also be in attendance at the event.

Nirvana Burger, Bomerang BBQ and Kurbside Sweets food trucks will be available. Food trucks will open at 5:00 p.m.