LUBBOCK, Texas – With September in full swing, fall is just around the corner. EverythingLubbock.com found some fall events to get you and your family in the autumn mood.

If you know of a fall event that is not on the list, email the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will be sure to add it in.

Fall walk through the ranch – Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The walk is free to participate in, but if you would like a souvenir t-shirt, a minimum $25 donation is appreciated. Event goers can organize a team for the walk.

15th Annual Fall Barrel Dash – October 13 through 15 at the Lonesome Pine Equestrian Center. There will be a $5,000 minimum added with buckles for average winners and custom day prizes.

Halloween throwback movie party – Saturday, October 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Patterson Branch Library. The movie shown is a classic, family-friendly, PG movie. Free refreshments will be provided at the event.

Fall gardening in Lubbock – Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum.

Adventure Park fall festival – Saturday, October 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Adventure Park. The event will include a car show, vendors, games, train rides, live music and more. Tickets are available online for $10 each.

Halloween sip & shop – October 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vintage Township. The free event will include over 80 vendors, wine, food trucks and will be pet-friendly.

Fall clothespin wreath craft – Saturday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Patterson Branch Library. All supplies for the craft will be provided, while supplies last. Children and adults ages 11 and up will be welcome.

Fall kids crafternoon – Friday, September 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:0 p.m. at Groves Branch Library. Children ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend the event.

Fall festival – Sunday, October 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Christ the King Schools. The event will include, games, food, entertainment, a cornhole tournament and an auction. The event is free, but attendees are required to buy tickets for games and food.

Fall wine club release party – September 19, 23 and 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at English Newsom Cellars. Attendees will be wine available to try and purchase at the event.

Fall fun decor – Monday, September 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Godeke Branch Library. Adults ages 18 and up will be welcome to make pumpkin table decorations.

Fall sip and shop – Saturday, September 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA. The event will include over 75 vendors, wine, a shaded patio and more than eight food trucks.

Halloween costume contest – October 27 at 9:00 a.m. at the Mom Lounge. Tickets are $9 a person that will give you coffee, fruit and a crawling maze. The best costume will be given a prize.