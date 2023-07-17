LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 7th, 20 year-old Caitlyn Rode was life flighted to University Medical Center from Portales with what her family was told to originally be liver cancer. Now, the family is needing to move out of New Mexico to help get Caitlyn the medical care she needs.

Caitlyn’s mom, Crael Rode said Caitlyn had been complaining of stomach cramps for a couple days. Rode said Caitlyn was extremely fatigued and started going to bed earlier everyday. After Caitlyn had a seizure at home, she was taken to an emergency room in Portales. An abdominal scan showed a lesion on Caitlyn’s liver which led doctors to believe she had liver cancer, said Rode.

After her family learned of the devastating news, Caitlyn was life flighted to UMC in Lubbock for additional care. Rode said UMC discovered Caitlyn didn’t actually have liver cancer, but she had a tumor on her liver that had busted.

Caitlyn has special needs which makes it hard for her to physically and mentally deal with her recovery, said Rode. “She doesn’t know excruciating pain from stomach cramps,” Rode said. Since Caitlyn has been back at home, Rode said she is scared to sleep and she wakes up screaming with tremors. Caitlyn’s seizure medication has caused her “horrible” side effects, Rode said. Caitlyn suffers from nausea and vomiting with her medicine.

Photo courtesy of Russell Rode

Photo courtesy of Russell Rode

Photo courtesy of Russell Rode

Photo courtesy of Russell Rode

Photo courtesy of Russell Rode

Rode said doctors are still trying to pinpoint the cause of Caitlyn’s seizures and pain. Caitlyn will likely be a permanent patient of seizure medication. “She’s always going to be medically fragile,” said Rode.

Rode is wanting to move out of New Mexico to a town closer to Lubbock to help get Caitlyn the medical care she needs. Rode is hoping to get increased hours for an at home CNA. With Rode, herself who struggles with medical issues, Caitlyn does not have the medical backup that she needs, said Rode.

Caitlyn’s sister also has special needs. Rode is hoping to eventually get the two of them into a group home for full time care.

The family created a GoFundMe to help Rode get ahead of monthly expenses to make the move closer to Lubbock possible. If you would like to donate, click here.